ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 1,285.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CACG opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $44.57.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

