CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

CLSK traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

