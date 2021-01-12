Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 174 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.44. 228,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $295.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

