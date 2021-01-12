Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $373,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.62. 2,204,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,338,643. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.61.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

