Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $938,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,591,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 1,150,422 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.21. 227,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,120. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

