Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 607 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.56.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.46, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

