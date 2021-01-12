Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $2,095,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $430,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

