Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,559.58

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $37,559.58 and $32.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00272377 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,900,657 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.