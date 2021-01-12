City Holding Co. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,158,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,131 shares of company stock worth $12,854,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

ADP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

