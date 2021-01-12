City Holding Co. Purchases 36,243 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,626,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

