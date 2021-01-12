City Holding Co. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,619,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

