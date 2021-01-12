City Holding Co. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

