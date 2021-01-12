City Holding Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,907. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $229.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

