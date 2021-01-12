Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

