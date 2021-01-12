Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $290.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.77.

NSC stock opened at $254.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.40. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $257.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

