Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.30

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $601.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

