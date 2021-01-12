Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.32 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

