Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Short Interest Up 357.1% in December

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNWT stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Cistera Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Cistera Networks alerts:

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cistera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cistera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.