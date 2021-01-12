Cipher Core Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82,689.00 (CIPHC)

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Cipher Core Token has a market capitalization of $264.18 million and $82,689.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher Core Token token can currently be purchased for about $35.81 or 0.00104931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher Core Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00301923 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00012042 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Profile

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,805 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com

Cipher Core Token Token Trading

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher Core Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher Core Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

