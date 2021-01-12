Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.89 and a 200-day moving average of $326.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

