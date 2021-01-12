Cindicator Market Capitalization Reaches $16.57 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $98,681.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

