CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.38

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as high as $13.50. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 20,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

