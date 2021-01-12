CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Shares Up 2%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 14,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.