CIBC Boosts Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$42.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFN. Cormark decreased their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.17.

TSE AFN traded up C$2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,190. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.85 million and a PE ratio of -11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.20. Ag Growth International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.07.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The company had revenue of C$281.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

