Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.65

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 1624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 210,630 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $714,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

