Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Chubb stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 103.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chubb by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

