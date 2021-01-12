Chronologic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $290.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $69,112.74 and approximately $290.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00370895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.95 or 0.04377929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

