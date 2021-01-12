Chromia Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin.

