ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 345,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

