Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LDSVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $9,602.31 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $6,428.00 and a 52-week high of $9,880.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9,164.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8,466.33.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

