China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE:LFC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.80. 470,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

