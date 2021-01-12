China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (ZKL.V) (CVE:ZKL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (ZKL.V) (CVE:ZKL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (ZKL.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 57,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (ZKL.V) (CVE:ZKL)

China Keli Electric Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and installs electrical components and equipment in the People's Republic of China. Its products include pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears, and circuit breakers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

