China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 92.1% in December

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CHGI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,387. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
Featured Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.