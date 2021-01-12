Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CMRX stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $551.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

