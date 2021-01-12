Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 502,346 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,346 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

