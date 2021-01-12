Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $87.61 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,631,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 654,522 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 4.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $87,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 4,537,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

