Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $199.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 11.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $199,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,953. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

