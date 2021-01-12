Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

