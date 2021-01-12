Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% during the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.