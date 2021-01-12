Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.