Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 85 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

Shares of URI stock opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

