Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 348,531 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,190,000 after buying an additional 271,361 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,208,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 86,595 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

