Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 68.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 45.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,819,000 after buying an additional 444,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

