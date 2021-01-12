Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $314.42 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

