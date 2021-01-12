Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,279 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

