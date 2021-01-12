Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.