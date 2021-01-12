Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after buying an additional 605,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after buying an additional 285,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,557,000 after buying an additional 98,163 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,045,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.