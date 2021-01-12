Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

NYSE BX opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

