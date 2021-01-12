Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.