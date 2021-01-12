Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

