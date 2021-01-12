Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.